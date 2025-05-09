In Pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya At A Grand Wedding In Chennai

Producer and founder of Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS), Ishari K Ganesh's daughter Peetha Ganesh married Lushvin Kumar in a traditional ceremony in Chennai on Friday. Actors like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Sathyaraj, filmmakers like C Sundar, Mani Ratnam, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and others, attended the wedding. Inside pictures from the wedding went viral on social media.
Peetha Ganesh and Lushvin Kumar had their Sangeet night on Thursday. A viral video shows Suriya greeting the couple. Guests are seen dancing to the tune of Kanimaa from his recently released film Retro.
A viral video shows Suriya greeting the couple.
In another viral video, Suriya is seen gifting the couple a bouquet.
Actor Suriya attended the Sangeet ceremony.
See some more pictures from the ceremony:
Preethaa weds Lushvin Kumar
wedding ceremony stills
Ganesh is the son of former actor-politician Isari Velan. In 1992, he founded Vel's Educational Trust in memory of his late father. Under Vels Film International, he has produced films like Devi, Comali, Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Kutty Story, Mookuthi Amman, Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha and more.
Among his upcoming ventures, Ganesh has Sumo and Dayangaram at hand. He is also producing Genie and Nayanthara-starrer Mookuthi Amman 2.
In 2024, he also produced the Jio Hotstar (then Disney+ Hotstar) series Chutney Sambar. He also acted in a few films like 2.0 and Ninaikkaadha Naalillai.