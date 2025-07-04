<i>Coolie</i> Look: Aamir Khan Channels His <i>Thalaivaa</i> Swag In Rajinikanth's Film

The first look of Aamir Khan from Rajinikanth's Coolie is out. Aamir Khan channeled his thalaivaa swag in the look. He's playing a cameo in the film.

The makers, Sun Pictures, dropped Aamir's first look on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle.

Aamir's character has been introduced as Dahaa.

The gray scale picture shows Aamir puffing a pipe with swag. A tattoo on his right arm, a stud, shorty cropped hair and a vest - Aamir Khan transported the viewers perfectly to his Thalaivaa era.

The look has been receiving rave reviews on the Internet.

A user wrote, "Coolie is set to take Kollywood to the next level with it's massive star power."

Another user wrote, "War 2 End Card starts from here." It refers to the inclusion of Jr NTR in the Hrithik Roshan's franchise to appeal a larger audience.

Another user wrote, "Damn. This cameo is going to be something. Can't wait for it #Coolie. We all can soon expect some great update from @sunpictures about Hindi Belt soon."

About Coolie

In March last year, Lokesh Kanagaraj unveiled the first-look poster of Coolie. The poster features a monochromatic image of Rajinikanth sporting a denim shirt. He is bound by a chain of wristwatches, which stand out in colour amidst the grayscale, with a conspicuous clock in the background. Sharing the poster on X (formerly known as Twitter), Lokesh Kanagaraj announced that the film's title will be unveiled on April 22. He wrote, "#Thalaivar171TitleReveal on April 22."

Speaking of Coolie, it was officially announced back in September 2023. The tentative title was Thalaivar 171, marking Rajinikanth's 171 film. The film's new title was later released in April 2024.

Coolie is scheduled to release on August 14.

In A Nutshell

Aamir Khan's first look from Rajinikanth's Coolie opened to strong reviews. Known as Mr Perfectionist, Aamir channeled his Thalaivaa swag in the look.