Fanney Khan New Poster: Anil Kapoor Will Make You Believe In Dreams Again

Anil Kapoor reminded us that the teaser of Fanney Khan arrives today

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 26, 2018 13:54 IST
Anil Kapoor shared a new poster of Fanney Khan

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The first poster of Fanney Khan released last week
  2. Anil Kapoor shared his first look with a new poster
  3. Anil Kapoor plays the protagonist in the movie
Anil Kapoor, who is all set to be referred to as Fanney Khan very soon, shared his first look from the movie on Tuesday along with a reminder that the teaser of Fanney Khan arrives today. Anil Kapoor is reported to have been cast as a father, who wishes to fulfil the dreams of his daughter, who is an aspiring musician - a glimpse of which has been revealed in the new poster. Fanney Khan can be seen playing a trumpet (which also made an appearance in the first poster) underneath the star-studded sky. "When your dreams don't let you sleep. Fanney Khan Teaser out today," is how Anil Kapoor tweeted the new poster.
 

Anil Kapoor headlines the cast of Fanney Khan, which also includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. Aishwarya is said to be playing a celebrated musician while Rajkummar reportedly features as Aishwarya's love interest.

The first poster of Fanney Khan arrived last week and was such a teaser - Anil Kapoor had his back towards the viewers in the frame but the poster sort of revealed Fanney Khan will perhaps take part in a music reality show in the film as one corner of the poster features a logo which says: "Taal-N-Talent." This is what Anil Kapoor tweeted along with the poster "Yeh aise hi ek Fanney Khan ki kahani hai...meri kahani... Teaser out on June 26!"
 

Directed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanney Khan is reportedly the remake of Dutch film Everybody's Famous and addressed issues like body-shaming as part of the story. Fanney Khan is also said to highlight the shades of a father-daughter relationship. Produced by Rakeysh Ompraksh Mehra, Fanney Khan is all set to hit screens on August 3.
 

