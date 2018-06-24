Fanney Khan First Poster: Anil Kapoor Will Make You Say 'Palat' Anil Kapoor co-stars with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in Fanney Khan

Highlights The first poster of Fanney Khan released on Sunday Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor as the protagonist Aishwarya, Rajkummar co-star in Fanney Khan



In the poster, Fanney Khan can be seen carrying a trumpet in one hand and a tiffin dabba in the other. It appears that Fanney Khan is may be on his way to take part in a music reality show as one corner of the poster features a logo which says: "Taal-N-Talent." However, more details will be revealed along with the teaser, which arrives on June 26.

Yeh aise hi ek #Fanney Khan ki kahani hai...meri kahani...

Teaser out on June 26! #AishwaryaRai@RajkummarRao@tseriesmusic@fanneykhanfilm@ROMPPictures@AtulManjrekarpic.twitter.com/l8cGgNKr34 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 24, 2018



This is how Team Fanney Khan shared the first poster on Twitter: "Har insaan mein ek Fanney Khan hota hai... Meet him in 2 days. Fanney Khan teaser out on June 26", and this is what Anil Kapoor tweeted: "Yeh aise hi ek Fanney Khan ki kahani hai...meri kahani... Teaser out on June 26!"



Directed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanney Khan is reportedly the remake of Dutch film Everybody's Famous and addressed issues like body-shaming as part of the story. Fanney Khan is also said to highlight the shades of a father-daughter relationship. Produced by Rakeysh Ompraksh Mehra, Fanney Khan is all set to hit screens on August 3.





