Fanney Khan Box Office Collection Day 5: Anil Kapoor And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Film Falls Further. Now At 8 Crore

Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao in Fanney Khan (Courtesy: fanneykhanfilm)

The business of Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanney Khan falls further. Day 5 (Tuesday) collections have been recorded at Rs 70 lakh, a little less than what it earned on Monday. According to Box Office India, Fanney Khan's total earning now stands at Rs 8.20 crore. "Fanney Khan went down further and will finish its first week with business of around Rs 9.50 crore nett and is a disaster," the report stated. Mulk and Karwaan, which released with Fanney Khan, have out-performed. Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu's Mulk has earned Rs 9.20 crore and Karwaan, which stars Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan, stands at Rs 9.95 crore, states Box Office India.

Fanney Khan opened to a 'poor start' and trade analyst Taran Adarsh had reported that it earned Rs 2.5 crore on Day 1.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave 2.5 stars to Fanney Khan in his review for NDTV. "Portions of Fanney Khan are a bit of a stretch: they are a touch flabby and far-fetched. What undermines Fanney Khan is its inability to tap to the fullest the universal emotions inherent in the father-daughter relationship," he wrote, adding that Anil Kapoor's energy is 'infectious' in the film.

In Fanney Khan, Anil Kapoor plays a failed musician, who wants his daughter Lata (Pihu Sand) to become a successful singer. The film also deals with body-shaming issues. Aishwarya stars as singer Baby Singh while Rajkummar Rao plays Anil Kapoor's friend.

Fanney Khan is directed by Atul Manjrekar and also stars Divya Dutta.