Rajkummar Rao: 'My Job Is To Act, Box Office Success Not My Aim'

Rajkummar Rao was recently seen in Fanney Khan (Courtesy rajkummar_rao)

Highlights "My job is to deliver good performances," said Rajkummar Rao "It is not that my films haven't done well," added Rajkummar Rajkummar Rao will be next seen in Stree

After the release of Fanney Khan, Rajkummar Rao is currently busy with the promotional duties of Stree, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor. Rajkummar, whose last film Fanney Khan opened to underwhelming numbers at the box office, said that the box office success of a film is not his main "aim", news agency IANS reported. "My films are doing good business. That's the reason why I am constantly working in many films. Box office success of a film is not my aim because it is not in my hands. My job is to act and I get satisfied when people appreciate my work," IANS quoted Rajkummar Rao as saying. Fanney Khan, also starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Divya Dutta and Pihu Sand, explored the bond between a father and daughter. Rajkummar Rao played a pivotal role in the film.

The National Award-winning actor, who has been part of critically acclaimed films like Trapped and Newton, also said: "My job is to deliver good performances. My last year's films, whether it was Bareilly Ki Barfi, Trapped or Newton have done good business. So it is not that my films haven't done well at the box office."

Rajkummar Rao, who plays a tailor in his next film Stree, said that he puts in "conscious effort" to bring forth different kinds of films to the audience. "That's my conscious effort because that's the fun of being an actor... to do different kinds of stuff. If I will keep doing the same thing over and over again then, I will get bored and the audience will also get bored of me. Therefore, my effort is to choose unique characters or I do something different while playing those characters which will excite me and the audience," IANS quoted the actor as saying.

Advertisement

Stree, directed by Amar Kaushik is a horror comedy, and releases on August 31. Besides Stree, Rajkummar Rao currently has Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Mental Hai Kya in the line-up.

(With IANS inputs)