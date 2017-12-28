Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Packed Roster: Fanney Khan, A Double Role Film, Plus One More Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays a double role in a thriller and is also likely to feature in the remake of Raat Aur Din

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently busy with Fanney Khan . However, she has two more films lined-up. Aishwarya plays a double role in a thriller which goes on floors next year in March-April and is also likely to feature in the remake of Nargis' 1967 film, reports Mumbai Mirror . "The film is ready to go on the floors and is expected to be shot in Europe mid-next year. Aishwarya has also shown interest in theadaptation, details of which are expected to be finalised soon," a source told Mumbai Mirror . Aishwarya, 44, co-stars with Anil Kapoor in, directed by Atul Manjrekar and co-produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.Of Aishwarya's upcoming projects, producer Prernaa Arora told Mumbai Mirror , "Working with Aishwarya onhas been a pleasure. Now, there are two more films we are collaborating on with her. Siddharth Anand will be co-producing the film with me, which is an edgy thriller. This film will see Aishwarya in a double role and we will soon finalise the leading man opposite her."Meanwhile, she also revealed that theremake is currently in the planning stage and will be a tribute to Nargis. "Aishwarya has already said that she would love to play the main role. I have also discussed the project with Sanjay sir (Dutt), and he has approved of the idea and our choice of Ash to play the role originally essayed by his late actress-mother," Ms Arora added.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's, also starring Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor.