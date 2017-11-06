Is This Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanney Khan Look?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanney Khan look of was leaked due to an accident on the sets. The Internet thinks it's the same as her look in Ae Dil Hai mushkil

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 06, 2017 12:42 IST
Aishwraya Rai Bachchan on sets of Fanney Khan. (Image courtesy: aishwarya_raifan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. A crew member met with an accident but is now safe
  2. Internet thinks Aishwarya's Fanney Khan look is repetitive
  3. Fanney Khan also features Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look from her upcoming film Fanney Khan is doing the rounds of social media. A picture of Aishwarya Rai on the sets of the film leaked after a crew member met with an accident. According to a First Post report, Aishwarya was shooting at Mumbai's Flora Fountain area when "a motorbike crashed into a crew member while she was crossing the road." The filmmakers issued a statement saying that the crew member was given first aid and taken to the hospital for further treatment and she is "completely fine now." But the Internet is obsessed with Aishwarya's first look of Fanney Khan only. In the comments thread of a post shared by Aishwraya's fan club, people are concerned that Aishwarya's look in Fanney Khan is similar to that in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. "I think this type of dresses and hairstyle, we have already seen in ADHM. Why repetition when there is so much fashion/style out there," wrote one Instagram user while others showed compliments for their favourite actress.
 
 

As the shoot of a scene from Fanney Khan, an upcoming film starring Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor, was in progress on 5 November in the Flora Fountain area of Mumbai, a crew member suffered injuries as a result of an accident. The scene was being shot on the road, and a motorbike crashed into a crew member - a third assistant director - while she was crossing the road. She fell to the ground and was rushed to the hospital. As she was plugged in to the headphones connected to her walkie talkie, she could not hear the sound of the bike which was approaching. This particular shot involved Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hailing a taxi, and the actress rushed to the spot of the accident but was prevented from going close by the security guards on location.

A post shared by R.L (@aishwarya_raifan) on



Fanney Khan is reportedly the remake of Dutch film Everybody's Famous and it also tackles body-shaming issues. It is the story of an aspiring singer's (played by Anil Kapoor) relationship with his daughter and how a famous singer (Aishwarya Rai) makes a difference in their lives. Actor Rajkummar Rao also stars in the film, which is produced by Rakeysh Ompraksh Mehra. Fanney Khan will be directed by Atul Manjrekar.

Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, in which she played the role of a poetess. She was paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Do you think that Aishwarya's Fanney Khan look is same to same as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil? Tell us in comments.

