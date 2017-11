Is This Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanney Khan Look?

Highlights A crew member met with an accident but is now safe Internet thinks Aishwarya's Fanney Khan look is repetitive Fanney Khan also features Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look from her upcoming filmis doing the rounds of social media. A picture of Aishwarya Rai on the sets of the film leaked after a crew member met with an accident. According to a First Post report, Aishwarya was shooting at Mumbai's Flora Fountain area when "a motorbike crashed into a crew member while she was crossing the road." The filmmakers issued a statement saying that the crew member was given first aid and taken to the hospital for further treatment and she is "completely fine now." But the Internet is obsessed with Aishwarya's first look ofonly. In the comments thread of a post shared by Aishwraya's fan club, people are concerned that Aishwarya's look inis similar to that in. "I think this type of dresses and hairstyle, we have already seen in. Why repetition when there is so much fashion/style out there," wrote one Instagram user while others showed compliments for their favourite actress.is reportedly the remake of Dutch filmand it also tackles body-shaming issues. It is the story of an aspiring singer's ( played by Anil Kapoor ) relationship with his daughter and how a famous singer (Aishwarya Rai) makes a difference in their lives. Actor Rajkummar Rao also stars in the film , which is produced by Rakeysh Ompraksh Mehra will be directed by Atul Manjrekar.Aishwarya Rai was last seen in, in which she played the role of a poetess. She was paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor.Do you think that Aishwarya'slook is same to same as? Tell us in comments.