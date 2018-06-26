Fanney Khan Teaser: Anil Kapoor Dreams Big, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is The Bonus

Finally, here comes the much-awaited teaser of Fanney Khan, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The short video clip introduces all the three lead stars of the film and also gives a glimpse of Anil Kapoor's role in the film. Rajkummar Rao narrates the story of Fanney Khan (Anil Kapoor), who dreams of making his daughter an established musician. In Fanney Khan teaser, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes a magical appearance, but her role in the film hasn't been revealed yet. "Jo khud apni kahani likhe woh hi hai Fanney Khan," wrote Anil Kapoor while sharing the teaser.
Highlights
- Anil Kapoor dreams of making his daughter an established musician
- Rajkummar Rao narrates the story
- Fanney Khan releases on August 3
Watch Fanney Khan teaser here.
Two posters of the film, featuring Anil Kapoor, have been revealed till now.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is said to be playing a celebrated musician while Rajkummar Rao reportedly features as her love interest.
Aishwarya's look from the film was released some months ago.
Of co-starring with Aishwarya and Anil Kapoor in Fanney Khan, Rajkummar Rao told news agency IANS, "I had a great experience working with both Aishwarya and Anil sir. Fanney Khan has shaped out quite well. I am very happy with the film." Aishwarya and Anil Kapoor are co-star of films Taal and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai.
Directed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanney Khan is the Hindi adaptation of the Oscar-nominated Dutch film Everybody's Famous and also deals with the theme of body-shaming.
Fanney Khan is co-produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and T-Series' Bhushan Kumar.
Fanney Khan hits the screens on August 3.