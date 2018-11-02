This Pic Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Abhishek (With Aaradhya) Is Sweeter Than Any Gulab Jamun You'll Ever Have

Aishwarya with Abhishek and Aaradhya in Goa. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Before leaving for Goa, Aishwarya celebrated her birthday in Mumbai She thanked her fans for their love and support Abhishek and Aishwarya's next film is reportedly titled Gulab Jamun

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who celebrated her birthday in Goa with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya, shared pictures from their cosy party on Instagram. The pictures are sweeter than any Gulab Jamun (pun intended) you'll ever have. For the uninitiated, Gulab Jamun is reportedly the title of Abhishek and Aishwarya's next film, which will be directed by Anurag Kashyap - but more about that later. Aishwarya started her birthday celebration Mumbai, where she met her mother Vrinda Rai briefly before taking off for Goa. Aishwarya, who joined social media earlier this year, updated her Instafam with the highlights of her big day.

Here are the latest photos Aishwarya posted from Goa:

And here's a glimpse of her birthday celebration in Mumbai with her mother:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan last co-starred in Mani Ratnam's Raavan, which released in 2010. They've also featured together in films such as Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Umrao Jaan and Guru, which released a few days after Abhishek and Aishwarya announced their engagement in January 2007. Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in April 2007 and Aaradhya was born in November 2011.

Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan while Abhishek is basking in the success of Manmarziyaan, also directed by Anurag Kashyap. Manmarziyaan, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, was Abhishek's first film in two years. Apart from Gulab Jamun, Aishwarya is considering the remakes of Woh Kaun Thi? and Raat Aur Din while she has opted out of the film on surrogacy, tentatively titled Jasmine.