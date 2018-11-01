On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Birthday, Abhishek's Post For Wife Is Winning The Internet

Abhishek Bachchan posted this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "I love you! #MyHappyPlace," Abhishek wrote "So simple... But sooooo beautiful," wrote a fan Aishwarya is celebrating her birthday in Goa with Abhishek and Aaradhya

On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday, her husband Abhishek shared a super adorable black-and-white photo of the couple and wrote: "Happy Birthday, wife. I love you! #MyHappyPlace." The picture was an instant hit with Abhishek's Instafam. Several fans added their own birthday messages for Aishwarya while a section of the Internet was mesmerised by the couple's photo. "Beautiful as always! Happy birthday," wrote a fan while another added: "So simple... But so beautiful and emotional." Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 45 today, is celebrating her birthday with Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya in Goa. Before leaving for Goa, Aishwarya celebrated her birthday with her mother Vrinda Rai, pictures of which she shared on Instagram.

But first, take a look at Abhishek's Instagram post:

So adorable!

Here are the aforementioned pictures from the cosy birthday party:

On Thursday morning, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya were photographed at the Mumbai airport, en route Goa. Aishwarya was dressed in denims and a white balloon sleeves top while Aaradhya complemented her mother in a white dress. Aishwarya was all smiles for the paparazzi while Aaradhya looked super-duper excited about the upcoming trip.

Here are pictures from the Mumbai airport:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan, which did not fare well at the box office. On the hand, Abhishek Bachchan's Manmarziyaan was loved by the critics and audience alike. Abhishek and Aishwarya are reportedly co-starring in upcoming film Gulab Jamun, directed by Anurag Kashyap (who also made Manmarziyaan).

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reportedly dropped Jasmine (the film on surrogacy) from her projects line up while she is being considered for the remake of Woh Kaun Thi?.