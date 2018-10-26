This 'Unforgettable' Pic Of Abhishek And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Winning Hearts

A file photo of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan's #FlashbackFriday post features a decade old professional trip he was a part of along with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and several other members from the film industry. Abhishek shared a photo of himself and Aishwarya taken during a press conference of the 2008 'Unforgettable Tour.' He wrote: "During a press conference while we were on the "Unforgettable Tour" back in 2008. Think this was in Atlantic City. #TheMrs." Aishwarya and Abhishek were married for a little over a year at the time of this tour and they danced to several songs from their film as a part of the dance tour.

This throwback picture made the day for fans of the actor couple. "You guys make the world a nicer place, keep on loving," wrote a happy fan in the comments section.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have co-starred in films like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke , Kuch Naa Kaho, Umrao Jaan and Guru. Aishwarya also featured in a special song sequence (Kajra Re) in Bunty Aur Babli, which featured Abhishek Bachchan in lead role.

Abhishek and Aishwarya announced their engagement in January 2007 a few days before the release of their film Guru. They got married in April in the same year. Abhishek and Aishwarya are parents to six-year-old Aaradhya.

Abhishek Bachchan is currently basking in the success of Manmarziyaan while Aishwarya rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan, which tanked at the box office. Abhishek and Aishwarya are reportedly co-starring in Anurag Kashyap's next project, tentatively titled Gulab Jamun.