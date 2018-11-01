Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Glimpses From Her Birthday Party. Next Stop - Goa

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at her birthday party (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Aishwarya is seen cutting two simple birthday cakes Aishwarya turned 45 today Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya have gone to Goa

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took us inside her intimate birthday party with the fabulous pictures she shared on Instagram this morning. Her party was of course attended by husband Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya, mother Vrinda Rai among others. In the pictures, we can see Aishwarya cutting two simple birthday cakes and is surrounded by her family and friends from all the sides. Little Aaradhya is seated on her mother's lap and they smile together for an adorable picture. In the background, a portrait of Aishwarya's late father Krishnaraj Rai is also seen. "Thank you both, blessed. Love you eternally," Aishwarya captioned one of the pictures. She turned 45 today.

Inside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday party.

On Thursday morning, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya jetted off to Goa for a vacation. The family were pictured at the Mumbai airport and the mother-daughter duo were colour-coordinated in white.

Aishwarya also shared a picture.

Meanwhile, Abhishek wished Aishwarya with a fantastic black and white picture of the couple and wrote, "Happy birthday, wife. I love you," adding a heart emoticon and the hashtag 'My Happy Place.'

(Abhishek, superlike!)

Aishwarya married Abhishek, son of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, in April 2007. Aaradhya was born to them in November 2012.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She has reportedly signed for a film titled Gulab Jamun with Abhishek and is also in talks for the remake of Woh Kaun Thi?. Meanwhile, she dropped out from Jasmine, a film on surrogacy.