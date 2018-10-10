Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya Cheer For Abhishek Bachchan's Team

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Abhishek and Aaradhya. (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb )

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a doting wife and the recent selfie shared by her on her Instagram profile is proof. On Wednesday, Aishwarya cheered for her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan's Pro Kabaddi League team Jaipur Pink Panthers (JPP), by sharing a special post. Aishwarya shared a selfie of herself along with her daughter Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan, in which the trio can be seen dressed in pink outfits and smiling at the camera. Aishwarya captioned the post: "Go Pink Panthers." The picture garnered lots of love from Aishwarya's Instafam and over 1 lakh likes on Instagram within a few minutes. "Cutest family if Bollywood," read a comment on Aishwarya's post.

Aaradhya often features on her parent's Instagram profile. Last week, the mother-daughter duo trended a great deal after Aishwarya shared a birthday post for make-up artist Mickey Contractor, in which the little munchkin could be seen pouting. ICYMI, here's the picture:

Remember the Ganesh Chaturthi special post, shared by Aishwarya last month, in which Aishwarya could be seen embracing her? Or the one, where Aishwarya collected Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the first edition of Women In Film and Television (WIFT) India Award along with her daughter. She shared pictures from the ceremony and wrote: "You my Aaradhya complete me. Divine Blissful Eternal love."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan got married in April 2007 and they welcomed Aaradhya in November 2011. On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be seen sharing screen space in Sarvesh Mewara's Gulab Jamun, which will be produced by Anurag Kashyap.