In Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Birthday Post For Mickey Contractor, It's Daughter Aaradhya Who Is Stealing The Show

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya (Courtesy aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Highlights Aaradhya can be seen adorably pouting for the camera Aaradhya can be seen adorably pouting for the camera "Aaradhya's pout is super cute," read a comment on the post

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at the Fashion Weekend International 2018 in Doha recently. Aishwarya shared several pictures of her look on Instagram but it was a particular birthday post dedicated to make-up artist Mickey Contractor which drew our attention. The photo shared by Aishwarya features herself, her six-year-old daughter Aaradhya and Mickey Contactor. Aishwarya can be seen planting a kiss on Mickey Contactor's forehead while Aaradhya is adorably pouting for the camera. "Happy Birthday my Mickling. Love Forever," Aishwarya captioned the post. It appears that Aaradhya also accompanied her mother to Doha. Within few hours, the photo shared by Aishwarya has 137,732 likes. The comments section is replete with remarks like: "Aaradhya's pout is super cute," "So cute," and "adorable".

Happy Birthday my MicklingLove Forever A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Oct 5, 2018 at 4:48pm PDT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's fashion show, was draped in a stunning golden and red gown with floral embellishment. The make-up credit goes to Mickey Contractor and her hair was done by Florian Hurel.

Take a look at the photos shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Oct 5, 2018 at 4:51pm PDT

In Doha A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Oct 5, 2018 at 3:36pm PDT

Aishwarya's little daughter Aaradhya often makes appearances on her mother's Instagram posts. Remember Aishwarya's post from Ganesh Chaturthi celebration this year? Or the Raksha Bandhan picture which featured Aaradhya with grandmother Vrinda and mom Aishwarya?

Me n Mine at GSB Ganpati Darshan. A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Sep 17, 2018 at 12:17am PDT

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Aug 27, 2018 at 8:27pm PDT

Needless to say, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is very close to her daughter and the little one is often seen travelling with her mother. Last month, Aishwarya was felicitated with the Meryl Streep Award for Excellence and little Aaradhya was with her mother on the special day. The actress received the award with Aaradhya.

You my Aaradhya complete me Divine Blissful Eternal LOVE A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Sep 9, 2018 at 1:24am PDT

LOVE YOU and THANK YOU A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Sep 9, 2018 at 12:52am PDT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan got married in April 2007 and they welcomed daughter Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen with Abhishek Bachchan in Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun. Gulab Jamun reunites Aishwarya and Abhishek on screen years after 2010's Raavan. Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan, also featuring Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Divya Dutta.