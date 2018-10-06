Will Smith Wants To Do A Film With This Bollywood Actress. Take A Guess

Will Smith was last seen in 2017's Bright

Will Smith expressed his desire to do a film with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whom he had met 15 years ago. Aishwarya, are you listening to this? The Hollywood actor, who was in a conversation with actor-musician Farhan Akhtar at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, also spoke about having a Bollywood dance sequence on his bucket list. "One of the things on my bucket list is to be on a Bollywood dance sequence. I met Aishwarya 15 years ago, we had conversations about doing something together but never happened. Perhaps I would do a film with her," Will Smith said at the event. Of course Farhan Akhtar made the wisest use of the opportunity and taught Will Smith some bhangra steps. Farhan also shared a video of them doing the signature bhangra step and the Men In Black actor seems to be acing it. Don't believe? See it for yourself.

Will Smith has won accolades for his performances in The Pursuit of Happyness, Hitch, I Am Legend, I, Robot, Independence Day and Men In Black. Will Smith, who played the role of Muhammad Ali in his biopic ALI, said that playing the boxing champ's character onscreen was the most "formative time" in his career. "Playing Muhammad Ali was the most formative time in my career. It changed me forever. I was sitting behind Muhammad Ali when he was watching Ali for the first time. For an hour he didn't move and I thought he hates it. There is a scene where I was screaming and he turned to his wife and said, 'Was I that crazy?' and he turned to me and said, 'Man you've done a great job'," the actor said.

Will Smith was nominated twice for the Best Actor category in Oscars for ALI and The Pursuit of Happyness. The actor was last seen in Bright, which released in 2017. He is currently hosting the ten-part television documentary series One Strange Rock on National Geographic.