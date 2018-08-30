Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Reveals More Details About Film With Husband Abhishek

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in Mumbai

Highlights Gulab Jamun reunites Aishwarya and Abhishek on screen after 8 years "I agreed on it last year. At that time, Abhishek had taken a small break Abhishek's upcoming film is Manmarziyan

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is all set to co-star with husband Abhishek Bachchan in Gulab Jamun spoke to DNA about their forthcoming film and when the couple will start filming it. Gulab Jamun, directed by Anurag Kashyap, reunites Aishwarya and Abhishek on screen after 2010's Raavan. "I agreed on it early last year. At that time, Abhishek had taken a small break to review his work. It was a good move because I think every professional should do that. He just wanted to sit back and decide what he wanted to do next. He chose Manmarziyan then, and now with Anurag directing this one (Gulab Jamun) too, people have incidentally put it together and there have been a lot of re-mentions. We will set the plan to do this one soon," the 44-year-old actress told DNA.

Manmarziyan is Abhishek's next film, which releases in September. Abhishek didn't sign any film after 2016's Housefull 2. In Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan, he co-stars with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. On being asked about Abhishek's comeback, his dad Amitabh Bachchan told news agency PTI, "Don't know if it should be called a first inning or a second inning but he's working and I am looking forward to see his work."

T 2750 - GENERATIONS .. my Nana Khazan Singh Suri ; me in film ATHWS ; and Abhishek in film #Manmarziyaanpic.twitter.com/YBU2jT1yCd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 21, 2018

Meanwhile, DNA reports that Aishwarya and Abhishek have also been approached by Shailesh R Singh's next production venture, in which they feature as cops. Of the project, Aishwarya said, "The discussions stopped midway in February this year. Abhishek had asked them to rewrite some aspects of his character. I don't know whether he continued to show interest in it or he dropped it completely. I couldn't reconnect on my part."

Advertisement

Aishwarya, who also has Jasmine and the remakes of Woh Kaun Thi? and Raat Aur Din in the pipeline, opened up about these projects and told DNA, "I had asked the makers of the surrogacy story (Jasmine) for a rewrite. Woh Kaun Thi? and Raat Aur Din were interesting ideas. I respect the movies of those times. So, I asked them to get their rights in place." She also added that while shooting for Shabd in 2005, Sanjay Dutt had told her that if there was ever a remake of Raat Aur Din, she should play Nargis Dutt, the protagonist of the film.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan married in 2007. They are parents to a daughter named Aaradhya.

Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan.