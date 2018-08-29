Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Reject Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film To Star With Husband Abhishek In Gulab Jamun?

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan in Mumbai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are all set to reunite after 8 years with an Anurag Kashyap-produced film Gulab Jamun. But apparently, Ash let a film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali slip to pick Gulab Jamun over it, stated a report in Deccan Chronicle. Aishwarya had to zero in on one movie as the dates of the two projects were coinciding, stated the report. "Aishwarya had to choose between working with Bhansali and sharing screen space with her husband, as the dates for both films were clashing. And she chose the film with her husband," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying. According to the report, Aishwarya was already in talks with Bhansali when Gulab Jamun was offered to the couple.

Abhishek and Aishwarya were last seen together in Mani Ratnam's 2010 film Raavan and now, Gulab Jamun offers them roles "they have never played before". "They haven't worked together in eight years. And more importantly, both of them have fabulous roles in Gulab Jamun. They're going to be playing characters they've never played before," the source told Deccan Chronicle.

After months of will they/won't they, Aishwarya confirmed the Bachchans are indeed returning with Gulab Jamun in an interview with mid-day in July: "AB (Abhishek Bachchan) and I have agreed to do Gulab Jamun. I told AB that he needs to decide what he wants to do after Manmarziyaan."

Aishwarya also added that they had sort of decided on co-starring in a film ahead of Abhishek's break from films and Gulab Jamun happened when Abhishek returned with Manmarziyan: "We had agreed on the idea then. However, it was around the same time that AB decided to take time-out. After the hiatus, he returned with Manmarziyaan, which coincidentally is directed by Anurag Kashyap. That's when the chatter around Gulab Jamun began again, and we finally came on board. It is a beautiful script, and we fit the narrative perfectly."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan while Abhishek is currently busy filming Manmarziyan, which is being directed by Anurag Kashyap. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Manmarziyan releases in September.