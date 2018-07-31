Return Of The Bachchans: Aishwarya And Abhishek To Star In Gulab Jamun, 8 Years After Raavan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Sonam Kapoor's reception in Mumbai.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will soon be seen sharing screen space, after eight long years, reports mid-day. Yes, you read that right. The couple was last seen together in Mani Ratnam's 2010 film Raavan and they will now co-star in Sarvesh Mewara's forthcoming film Gulab Jamun (produced by Anurag Kashyap) and we couldn't be more excited. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, during the promotions of Fanney Khan, confirmed the news and told mid-day: "AB (Abhishek Bachchan) and I have agreed to do Gulab Jamun. I told AB that he needs to decide what he wants to do after Manmarziyaan. The 44-year-old actress also mentioned that she thinks that they "fit the narrative perfectly" and added, "We had agreed on the idea then. However, it was around the same time that AB decided to take time-out. After the hiatus, he returned with Manmarziyaan, which coincidentally is directed by Anurag Kashyap. That's when the chatter around Gulab Jamun began again, and we finally came on board. It is a beautiful script, and we fit the narrative perfectly."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also mentioned that their choice of roles is not affected by their relationship and that they always approach a story as "individual characters." She told mid-day: "We have got many scripts, and at times, we got tempted too. But then, we discuss it out loud. We take stock and say, 'Does it excite us?' Why should marriage define our choices? Shouldn't we be actually approaching the story as individual actors?"

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have co-starred in several films including Guru, Dhoom 2, Umrao Jaan, Sarkar Raj and Kuchh Naa Kaho among others. Abhishek married Aishwarya in 2007 and they are parents to 6-year-old Aaradhya.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan awaits the release of Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, in which she will be seen playing the role of a singer. She was last seen in the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan will feature in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan, which also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Gulab Jamun, will be Abhishek's second project with the Gangs Of Wasseypur director.