Abhishek Bachchan Posts An Update About Manmarziyan

"As this part of the journey of Manmarziyan comes to an end, Thank you Anurag Kashyap for entrusting me with Robbie," wrote Abhishek Bachchan

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 18, 2018 15:11 IST
Abhishek and Anurag from Manmarziyan sets (courtesy bachchan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Making a movie is a journey," wrote Abhishek
  2. "Thank you, Anurag Kashyap," he added
  3. "I hope I can repay your trust," he said
Abhishek Bachchan is keeping us updated about his Manmarziyan diaries on Instagram. The 42-year-old actor appeared to have recently wrapped a shooting schedule of Manmarziyan and posted a lengthy note about his experience with the film's team. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyan also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu, all of who were busy shooting in Amritsar and then in Sonmarg. Meanwhile, this is what Abhishek Bachchan Instagrammed: "Making a movie is a journey. The best thing about films is the journey will always live on forever. As this part of the journey of Manmarziyan comes to an end, Thank you Anurag Kashyap for entrusting me with Robbie."

As Abhishek thanked the director, his post revealed that his character is named Robbie in the movie: "I hope I can repay your trust, belief and faith in me. I hope I make you proud. And as and when you look back on this journey, my victory would be if you smile."

Abhishek also has a message for co-stars Taapsee and Vicky: "To my beautiful co-actors, Thank you! Especially the two mad hatters Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Stay real, stay mad and mostly, stay Punjab!" For screenwriter Kanika Dhillon, he added: "You wrote it, we acted it. Let's hope our audience lives it! Thank you for your constant encouragement. I can't even begin to tell you how much it helped."
 
 

Making a movie is a journey. The best thing about films is, the journey will always live on forever. As this part of the journey of #Manmarziyaan comes to an end.... Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for entrusting me with Robbie. I hope I can repay your trust, belief and faith in me. I hope I make you proud. And as and when you look back on this journey, my victory would be if you smile.... To my beautiful co-actors, Thank you! Especially the two mad hatters @taapsee and @vickykaushal09. Stay real, stay mad and mostly.... STAY PUNJABI!! @kanika.d you wrote it, we acted it. Let's hope our audience lives it! Thank you for your constant encouragement. I can't even begin to tell you how much it helped. To such an awesome crew- Thank you for being so kind. Aap sab ke saath " hum to udd gaye"!! #TakeTwo

About Manmarziyan's ensemble cast, producer Aanand L Rai had earlier told IANS that the makers are looking forward to the movie because they have finally managed to zero in a "perfect" cast: "We are excited about the film. It's a complex yet beautiful love story with relatable human emotions. I am happy that we have the perfect cast for this film."
 


Manmarziyan will be Abhishek Bachchan's first film after Housefull 3. Manmarziyan is expected to release in September this year.
 

