For Abhishek Bachchan, It's 'Almost Time' For Manmarziyan

Another beautiful journey is about to begin..... I clearly look the MOST excited ! pic.twitter.com/coK0JIdMGk — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 20, 2018

Abhishek Bachchan is all set for his new movie. The actor shared an update about the film to keep us in the loop - it's "almost time," he tweeted on Thursday afternoon. In, the 42-year-old actor co-stars with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The ensemble cast will be directed by Anurag Kashyap, whose last releaseopened to much critical appreciation. Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who was also part of Team Producers for, will be collaborating with Mr Kashyap for a second time.will mark Abhishek Bachchan's first film after, which hit screens in 2016.Here's an update from Abhishek Bachchan himself.Earlier in January, Taapsee posted a confirmation of sorts about the entire team of the movie and tweeted: "Another beautiful journey is about to begin..... I clearly look the MOST excited!" was expected to go on floors in February . Before Abhishek Bachchan was officially announced to be part of the movie, the director addressed speculation about the film's cast and told news agency IANS: "There are a lot of rumours about it. Some 5,000 actors name have cropped up. We will make official announcement after January 13." Earlier in an interview, Aanand L Rai had told IANS that the makers are looking forward to the movie because they have finally managed to zero in a "perfect" cast: "We are excited about the film. It's a complex yet beautiful love story with relatable human emotions. I am happy that we have the perfect cast for this film."remains Abhishek Bachchan's last film while Taapsee Pannu has movies likeandlined up for release.