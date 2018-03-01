For Abhishek Bachchan, It's 'Almost Time' For Manmarziyan

Abhishek Bachchan is all set for his new movie Manmarziyan. The actor shared an update about the film to keep us in the loop - it's "almost time," he tweeted on Thursday afternoon. In Manmarziyan, the 42-year-old actor co-stars with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The ensemble cast will be directed by Anurag Kashyap, whose last release Mukkabaaz opened to much critical appreciation. Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who was also part of Team Producers for Mukkabaaz, will be collaborating with Mr Kashyap for a second time. Manmarziyan will mark Abhishek Bachchan's first film after Housefull 3, which hit screens in 2016.
Highlights
- Manmarziyan also stars Taapsee Pannu
- Vicky Kaushal is also part of the cast
- Anurag Kashyap directs the film
Here's an update from Abhishek Bachchan himself.
Almost time...#manmarziyanpic.twitter.com/cWuJ5aLQim— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 1, 2018
Earlier in January, Taapsee posted a confirmation of sorts about the entire team of the movie and tweeted: "Another beautiful journey is about to begin..... I clearly look the MOST excited!" Manmarziyanwas expected to go on floors in February. Before Abhishek Bachchan was officially announced to be part of the movie, the director addressed speculation about the film's cast and told news agency IANS: "There are a lot of rumours about it. Some 5,000 actors name have cropped up. We will make official announcement after January 13."
Another beautiful journey is about to begin..... I clearly look the MOST excited ! pic.twitter.com/coK0JIdMGk— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 20, 2018
Comments
Housefull 3 remains Abhishek Bachchan's last film while Taapsee Pannu has movies like Soorma and Dil Juunglee lined up for release.