Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan Starring Abhishek Bachchan And Taapsee Pannu To Go On Floors Next Month

Another beautiful journey is about to begin..... I clearly look the MOST excited ! pic.twitter.com/coK0JIdMGk — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 20, 2018

Anurag Kashyap's, starring Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan will go on floors next month (February). After their acclaimed first collaboration, Anurag Kashyap and Aanand L Rai have now joined hands for upcoming film. Anurag Kashyap will start filming soon in Punjab. Posting an update on social media, Taapsee Pannu revealed that actor Vicky Kaushal also stars in the film. "Another beautiful journey is about to begin..... I clearly look the MOST excited," wrote Taapsee.will be produced by Aanand L Rai, who is also filmingwith Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.See what Taapsee posted.Anurag Kashyap'sopened to positive reviews on its release day while film critic Raja Sen gave the film five stars. Earlier, Talking about his wishes involving the cast of Manmarziyaan, the winner of France's Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, Anurag Kashyap told news agency IANS: "There are many things that goes through our mind and heart but often things don't happen as per our wish. I also thought that(featuring Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor) will be successful," he added.Of, Aanand L Rai said, "We are excited about the film. It's a complex yet beautiful love story with relatable human emotions. I am happy that we have the perfect cast for this film." Anurag Kashyap is known for super hit films likeandwhile Aanand L Rai has given blockbusters such as theseries and. He will also produceAbhishek Bachchan was last seen inwhile Taapsee Pannu hasandin the pipeline.