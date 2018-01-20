Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan Starring Abhishek Bachchan And Taapsee Pannu To Go On Floors Next Month

Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan, starring Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan will go on floors next month (February). After their acclaimed first collaboration Mukkabaaz, Anurag Kashyap and Aanand L Rai have now joined hands for upcoming film Manmarziyaan. Anurag Kashyap will start filming soon in Punjab. Posting an update on social media, Taapsee Pannu revealed that actor Vicky Kaushal also stars in the film. "Another beautiful journey is about to begin..... I clearly look the MOST excited," wrote Taapsee. Manmarziyaan will be produced by Aanand L Rai, who is also filming Zero with Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
Another beautiful journey is about to begin..... I clearly look the MOST excited ! pic.twitter.com/coK0JIdMGk— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 20, 2018
Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz opened to positive reviews on its release day while film critic Raja Sen gave the film five stars.
Earlier, Talking about his wishes involving the cast of Manmarziyaan, the winner of France's Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, Anurag Kashyap told news agency IANS: "There are many things that goes through our mind and heart but often things don't happen as per our wish. I also thought that Bombay Velvet (featuring Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor) will be successful," he added.
Of Manmarziyaan, Aanand L Rai said, "We are excited about the film. It's a complex yet beautiful love story with relatable human emotions. I am happy that we have the perfect cast for this film."
Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Housefull 3 while Taapsee Pannu has Mulq, Soorma and Dil Juunglee in the pipeline.