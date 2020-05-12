For Taapsee Pannu, 'Waiting For The Lockdown To Get Over Be Like' This Pic

Taapsee Pannu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: taapsee )

Just like us, actress Taapsee Pannu is also waiting for the coronavirus lockdown to end and her latest Instagram entry reflects it clearly. Taapsee, who has been entertaining her fans during the quarantine phase by sharing throwback photos on her social media profile, shared a picture from the sets of her 2018 film Manmarziyan to show her fans how she is currently "waiting for the lockdown to get over." Taapsee picked one of the sequences she "likes" from the film's night shoots and added a short note about it in the caption. In the sequence, Taapsee's character can be seen waiting for her partner (played by Vicky Kaushal) in the middle of the night. She can be seen standing in an alley with her packed bags.

"The night shoots I hate but the sequences I like. The interval sequence of Manmarziyaan and I knew this is gonna make a lot of hearts break. At least the ones who have loved and lost," wrote Taapsee and added, "Right now this picture is more apt for 'waiting for lockdown to get over be like' #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost."

Take a look at Taapsee's post here:

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyan was a romantic-drama that revolved around the love triangle between the three central characters played by Taapsee, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

Meanwhile, also check out the aforementioned throwback posts that Taapsee has been adding to her quarantine diaries.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, in which she co-starred with Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra and Ratna Pathak Shah. The actress' upcoming films include Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba, Aakash Bhatia's Looop Lapeta and Rahul Dholakia's Shabaash Mithu.