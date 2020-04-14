Taapsee Pannu Is Thankful That This Thing From Her Childhood Fashion Has 'Vanished'

Highlights
- Taapsee Pannu shared a throwback pic
- She can be seen eating cake in the pic
- "Somethings don't change with years," she captioned her pic
Taapsee Pannu's recent "quarantine post" came from the archives of her family albums. The 32-year-old actress, who is keeping her fans and followers busy on Instagram with interesting posts, dropped a throwback memory from her childhood and it's so adorable. In the photo, Taaspsee can be seen enjoying some cake at a birthday party. The Thappad actress added an ROFL caption, in which she revealed how glad she is that one styling element from her childhood is no longer a trend. "So this surely isn't my birthday but I still insist on being fed with cake. Somethings don't change with years. Neither my love for cake nor my urge to braid my hair. Thankfully the ribbon has vanished," wrote Taapsee.
Take a look at her throwback post here:
Just a week ago, Taapsee shared a "major throwback" from a few years after the previous photo was taken. The photo is from her school days and comes with a cherished memory: "I am probably just lost in thought of how when u wish for something so bad it can actually come true and that's why probably I am (embarrassingly) not looking ahead! Which I should! Considering the Head boy is more interested to look into my camera, I don't think I should be the only one embarrassed of this picture," she wrote.
Ok so this one is another MAJORRRR throwback which makes me partly proud n partly embarrassed. Since the time I knew what being a prefect in school is I had dreamt to be the Head Girl of my school and this was the day that dream came true. One of those rare things in life I planned and it actually happened ( considering all my other plans for life have failed but probably for good ) standing there taking oath I am probably just lost in thought of how when u wish for something so bad it can actually come true n that's y probably I am (embarrassingly) not looking ahead! Which I should! Considering the Head boy is more interested to look into my camera, I don't think I should be the only one embarrassed of this picture #MajorThrowback #Archive #QuarantinePost
Meanwhile, Taapsee is spending her quarantine days reliving memories of when she got a tattoo, coloured her hair blue and then chopped it short.
The first tattoo trial of Pink. The idea was to find a design which resonates with the situation of Minal. A bird who wants to open her wings and fly. A bird who comes in her own elements by the end of it all. It was a pleasant surprise for me to know that post the film's release there were many girls who reached out to tattoo artists to get the similar tattoo done on them. I am myself a tattoo loving person provided it's something that is attached to the person's personality and not just a random design. I have 2 tattoos on me and had it not been this acting profession I would've probably gotten a third one on the nape of my neck by now #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost
My hair experiments ! I have always been very experimental with my hair. Right from the twelfth standard when I secretly got my hair straightened thinking no one would notice to this stage a few years back when I got them coloured blue/purple coz well... black is overdone this was fun for a FEW days but the colour maintenance gave me nightmares ! My partner in crime @kantamotwani is the one who gets my crazy ideas to life everytime ! Some patience we have Statutory warning: please don't try this at home.... or anywhere, if you can't spend hours pampering your hair. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost
Andddd the experiment continues... Since my hair couldn't handle that colour for long got it all chopped off. Heard ppl really get attached to their hair length but then I feel yeh 'ghar ki kheti' hai and I have full faith in my Punjabi genes So chop chop #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost For everyone who doesn't understand #Throwback this was 4 years back !
On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the movie Thappad and has Haseen Dillruba in the line-up.