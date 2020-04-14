Taapsee Pannu Is Thankful That This Thing From Her Childhood Fashion Has 'Vanished'

Taapsee Pannu shared this photo (courtesy taapsee)

Highlights Taapsee Pannu shared a throwback pic

She can be seen eating cake in the pic

"Somethings don't change with years," she captioned her pic

Taapsee Pannu's recent "quarantine post" came from the archives of her family albums. The 32-year-old actress, who is keeping her fans and followers busy on Instagram with interesting posts, dropped a throwback memory from her childhood and it's so adorable. In the photo, Taaspsee can be seen enjoying some cake at a birthday party. The Thappad actress added an ROFL caption, in which she revealed how glad she is that one styling element from her childhood is no longer a trend. "So this surely isn't my birthday but I still insist on being fed with cake. Somethings don't change with years. Neither my love for cake nor my urge to braid my hair. Thankfully the ribbon has vanished," wrote Taapsee.

Take a look at her throwback post here:

Just a week ago, Taapsee shared a "major throwback" from a few years after the previous photo was taken. The photo is from her school days and comes with a cherished memory: "I am probably just lost in thought of how when u wish for something so bad it can actually come true and that's why probably I am (embarrassingly) not looking ahead! Which I should! Considering the Head boy is more interested to look into my camera, I don't think I should be the only one embarrassed of this picture," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Taapsee is spending her quarantine days reliving memories of when she got a tattoo, coloured her hair blue and then chopped it short.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the movie Thappad and has Haseen Dillruba in the line-up.