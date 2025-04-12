Preity Zinta's Smokey Glam And Voluminous Waves Slay Her Throwback Photos

Preity Zinta makes sure to look like the perfect picture of a quintessential Bollywood superstar in every appearance she has in real life or on social media. The mother-of-two never misses a beauty beat and delivers winning glam looks, whether she steps out contemporarily or shares flashback Friday photos.

Also Read: Preity Zinta Keeps It Minimal Yet Chic In A Denim Co-Ord Set At The Latest Airport Spotting

Preity Zinta managed to make her fans and followers' heartbeats race as she dished out yet another winning beauty moment. Only this time around, it was a blast from the past. Preity dolled up in a flawless and beaming base with the right amount of warmth thanks to her bronzing drops. She topped it with feathered brows, a mauve and grey shimmery eye look complete with mascara laden wispy eyelashes. The right amount of bronzer, champagne highlight and blush gave her visage the all the shadows, highlight and colour it so needed. A perky pink lip gloss added the perfect finishing touch to her look by making them look petal like.

If Preity's glam game was on point, then how could her tresses stay far behind? The 50-year-old actress's hair was styled into centre parted layered salon style open waves that framed her pretty face just right to add to her beauty.

Preity Zinta and her glam avatar are nothing short of jaw droppingly stunning.

Also Read: Preity Zinta Turns Into A Modern-Day Princess In A Beautiful Black Gown