Preity Zinta Keeps It Minimal Yet Chic In A Denim Co-Ord Set At The Latest Airport Spotting

No one can do beauty and fashion better than Preity Zinta. The star loves to keep her style simple and subtle. Recently, the star opted for a simple yet classy airport look as she travelled to Punjab to cheer for her IPL team. The star kept her look very casual and stunning in an all-denim co-ord set.

For her airport look, Preity opted for a white tank top, which she topped with a blue denim shirt and left open. The star paired her look with matching blue pants. Keeping the look chic, the star accessorised her look with a white handbag and a pair of sunglasses. For her makeup, Preity went for her signature no-makeup, makeup look, with a decent amount of skin tint, a bit of blush and highlighter, neatly done brows, nude eyelids, and pink lips. With her soft waves left all open, the star looked beautiful as ever.

Preity Zinta never fails to make impressive appearances with her subtle fashion choices.