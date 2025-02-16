Preity Zinta Turns Into A Modern-Day Princess In A Beautiful Black Gown

Preity Zinta never fails to be on our style moodboard with her impeccable picks.

The actress is back at her fashion game to serve us with the quintessential cocktail dressing inspiration in a chic black gown.

Etched with sheer elegance and sophistication, Preity Zinta's latest look in black will redefine cocktail dressing for us in a stunning way. Styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi, the actress looked breathtaking as she slipped into a beautiful black gown. The mermaid style fit perfectly complemented her look and the frilled pattern added a dramatic edge to her attire. She looked like a modern-day princess in this beautiful monochrome number. Delicate diamonds were the perfect choice to finish off her look.

For makeup, the actress trusted the classic nude glam to keep it minimal. She went for a matte finish look with coral-toned blush, nude lips and wispy lashes. Her sleek bun was a fitting choice to keep up with the elegant aesthetic. It had a one-sided loose strand that elevated her beauty game.

