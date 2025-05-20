Shah Rukh Khan's Vintage Pictures From 35 Years Ago Is A Nostalgic Trip Down The Memory Lane

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Shah Rukh Khan began his career with the TV series Fauji in 1988. Veteran actor Amar Talwar shared nostalgic photos from their past. The images showcase Shah Rukh's carefree nature during his theater days.

Shah Rukh Khan, who began his journey with the television series Fauji in 1988, was yet to discover the stardom he was destined for. The actor soon set off on an upward journey with his film Deewana in 1992, followed by Chamatkar and King Uncle.

Yesterday, his friend and veteran actor Amar Talwar took to Instagram to share some gems from their bygone days. The Instagram carousel features a slew of black-and-white of Shah Rukh with his friends travelling from Delhi to Kolkata.

The pictures are a reminder of Shah Rukh's early theatre days and his gang who were with him before he became one of the biggest superstars in the world.

Talwar captioned the post, "More from that train ride 35 years ago...Delhi to Kolkata...Divya and Dipika and Shah Rukh and Sanjoy and Deepak and Rituraj and Benny and Mohit, and I behind the camera, and where the hell was Barry."

The nostalgic pictures show a different side of Shah Rukh. He looks carefree and in a playful mood, as he poses with his friends. The pictures give ample proof of their camaraderie.

Fans were ecstatic as they flooded the comments section with, "Thank you so much for these precious pictures, sir", while someone else wrote, "Omg how young he is, thank you for sharing sir."

Another fan commented, "From here to the TOP. What a journey it must have been."

Amar Talwar worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham in 2000.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is soon going to start shooting for King, which stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Varma, and Arshad Warsi in key roles.