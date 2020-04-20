What Taapsee Pannu Was Thinking While Shooting Manmarziyan Wedding Scene

Taapsee Pannu shared this picture. (courtesy: taapsee )

Taapsee Pannu is treating her Instafam to priceless throwback pictures from the sets of her films. In coronavirus lockdown, the Pink actress is rummaging through dust-caked albums and fishing out snippets from her shoot diaries. On Sunday, the 32-year-old actress took another trip down the memory lane and came back with a priceless throwback picture from the sets of her 2018 film Manmarziyaan. In the picture, Taapsee can be seen sitting on the floor waiting to give her shot. Dressed as a bride in a pink salwar kameez, Taapsee looks pretty as ever. "Just before the interval sequence of Manmarziyaan. One of my favourite moments in the film," wrote Taapsee. Adding a little detail about the picture, Taapsee wrote, "As an actor who has acted in quite a few films now, I have probably dressed up as a bride many times but this was the first one in Gurudwara. Have only seen Gurudwara weddings so closely in real life during the wedding functions of family members, friends and relatives." Making a reference to the semolina halwa given to the visitors in Gurudwara, she added, "So here I'm sitting and thinking, end mein kadah prashaad real mein milega ki nahi (will I get semolina halwa in real or not)."

Within minutes, the post was flooded with comments from her friends and fans. Reacting to the post, her Mulk co-star Neena Gupta wrote, "What a picture."

Taapsee, who is currently at home due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing throwback pictures on her Instagram profile. On Sunday, Taapsee shared a throwback picture from the sets of Mulk featuring the film's director Anubhav Sinha. "The courtroom scene days. I remember how excited I was to mouth those lines. Probably a few of the best lines I've ever read in a script," wrote Taapsee. Take a look:

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's film Thappad where she shared screen space with Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza and Tanvi Azmi. She has Vinil Mathew's mystery-thriller Haseen Dillruba in her pipeline.