What Does Taapsee Pannu And Sujoy Ghosh Have 'Never-Ending Conversations' On? The Actress Spills The Beans

Taapsee Pannu's throwback game is getting stronger by the day. The Pink actress, in coronavirus lockdown, is rummaging through the dust-caked albums and revisiting memories. On Monday, the 32-year-old actress took a trip down the memory lane and came back with another throwback picture for her Instafam. The throwback picture features Taapsee and her 2019 film Badla's director Sujoy Ghosh. In the picture, the actress and the director can be seen engrossed in a conversation. Sharing the details about the picture, Taapsee wrote, "A day before we kick-started the shoot of Badla in Glasgow. Just like this picture, one can never guess who is directing who, who is the one talking and who is listening. But one thing is for sure the 2 people here love to have a conversation and that can range from the hair issues of this man to food issues of the woman." She also added, "5 years back when we met each other for the first time we never knew that this will be the film we will end up working on together."
Taapsee wrapped her post saying, "We surely know there will be many more times we shall surprise each other not just with films together but with more useless topics of never-ending conversations. Keeping the madness alive."
The actress has been treating her Instafam to priceless throwback pictures. A few days ago, Taapsee trended a great deal for her BTS picture from the sets of Manmarziyaan. "Just before the interval sequence of Manmarziyaan. One of my favourite moments in the film," wrote Taapsee.
