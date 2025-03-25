Amid <i>Kahaani 3</i> Rumours, Vidya Balan On When Sujoy Ghosh Threatened Her About The Script

Vidya Balan has given us versatile roles to appreciate the incredible talent that she is.

From Parineeta to The Dirty Picture, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Jalsa, the actress has proved her mettle time and again. However, Kahaani is one of her most loved films of all time.

The 2012 action thriller was co-written, co-produced, and directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film also had Parambarata Chattopadhyay in a key role.

The sequel Kahaani: Durga Rani Singh was released in 2016, it had Vidya Balan and Arjun Rampal in the lead.

Lately, the buzz of Kahaani 3's script finally being locked, has been making the rounds. Reports have further added that Parambrata Chatterjee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Indraneil Sengupta, and Saswata Chatterjee, who played pivotal roles in the first instalment, will also be making a comeback along with Vidya Balan.

While the rumours are yet to be officially confirmed, an old interview of Vidya Balan talking about the time when Sujoy Ghosh had threatened her about Kahaani 3's script, has resurfaced.

In 2019, Vidya Balan told Hindustan Times, "Sujoy (Ghosh; director) keeps threatening me that he will write Kahaani 3 (laughs), but he hasn't written it. I am also waiting! Of course, we would love to go ahead with the franchise. It's crucial that we first find the right story."

On the work front, Vidya Balan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, and in Do Aur Do Pyaar with Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.