An Update About Abhishek Bachchan's Manmarziyaan. Details Here

Abhishek Bachchan on the sets of Manmarziyaan. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Manmarziyaan features Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek and Vicky Kaushal Manmarziyaan has been directed by Anurag Kashyap The film went on floors in February

Manmarziyaan co-producer Aanand L Rai, unveiled the first poster of the film on social media on Friday. The film's release date was also mentioned in the poster (September 21). "I don't want to die without a few scars"! This is how I define Anurag Kashyap (film's director) and his brilliant actors on the journey of Manmarziyaan. On September 21 meet the guts," Aanand L Rai tweeted. The post was later shared by Vicky Kaushal, who wrote, "Fri-nally humara Friday aa gya." Film's leading lady Taapsee Pannu also shared the poster along with the caption, "An insane ride is about to begin."

Check out the post here:

"I don't want to die without a few scars"!!!! This is how I define @anuragkashyap72 and his brilliant actors on the journey of -#Manmarziyaan@juniorbachchan@vickykaushal09 and @taapsee !!!! On 21stSEP meet the guts. pic.twitter.com/Ih57kr9eJN — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) July 20, 2018

Manmarziyaan went on floors in February this year and we got a sneak peek into the sets of the film through Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram posts. In April, Abhishek shared a lengthy note, in which he described his experience of filming Manmarziyaan. "Making a movie is a journey. The best thing about films is, the journey will always live on forever. As this part of the journey of Manmarziyaan comes to an end.... Thank you Anurag Kashyap for entrusting me with Robbie (the character he plays in the film). I hope I can repay your trust, belief and faith in me. I hope I make you proud," read an excerpt from Abhishek's post.

This is the post we are talking about:

The film's plot has been kept under wraps but during an interview with IANS earlier this year, Aanand L Rai described the film as a "complex yet beautiful" love story. "We are excited about the film. It's a complex yet beautiful love story with relatable human emotions. I am happy that we have the perfect cast for this film," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)