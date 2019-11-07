Amitabh Bachchan Clocks 50 Years As An Actor. 'Fan' Abhishek Wrote This

Amitabh Bachchan in a throwback photo (courtesy bachchan)

Highlights Big B's debut film 'Saat Hindustani' released in 1969 "Congratulations, Pa on completing 50 years," wrote Abhishek "We now await the next 50," he added

The name Amitabh Bachchan flashed in the theatre screens for the first time on this date, 50 years ago, as Big B made his debut with 1969 film Saat Hindustani. Amitabh Bachchan, who just clocked 50 years in the film industry, was paid a heart-warming tribute by his son actor Abhishek Bachchan on Instagram, who celebrated the era of Bachchan with an Instagram post. Abhishek said that he composed the post: "Not just as a son, but as an actor and a fan..." and added: "We are all blessed to witness greatness! There is so much to admire, to learn and even more to appreciate. Several generations of cinema lovers get to say we lived in the times of Bachchan! Congratulations, Pa on completing 50 years in the film industry."

Abhishek wrapped his post with on an adorable note as he said: "We now await the next 50! Love you." In the hashtags, he added: "#50yrsofSaatHindustaani, #50yrsofBachchan" and "#GiveItUpForBachchan."

Read Abhishek Bachchan's full post here:

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan wrote about undergoing check-ups and medical procedures at the hospital in a tweet and also in his blog post, in the wee hours of Thursday. Earlier in October, Big B was admitted to Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital for a few days for routine check-ups.

T 3541 - .. the claustrophobic sound inside the 'tube' be of such magnitude that the elements that gave those indications of illness, themselves perish in the volume of thought that has prevailed ..

saying from recent experience .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 6, 2019

February 15 was also a red-letter day for Amitabh Bachchan - that's the day, 50 years ago, he signed his first film Saat Hindustani. Which means, on February 15 this year, Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan Nanda celebrated Amitabh Bachchan's half-century in Bollywood in their own way. "Icon! To me, he's so much more. My father, best friend, guide, best critic, greatest support, idol... hero! 50 years today he started his journey in films. Even today, his passion and love for his craft and work is the same as I'm sure it was on the first day," Abhishek wrote on Instagram.

Amitabh Bachchan will receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award - India's highest film honour - this year. The 76-year-old megastar has four Best Actor National Awards on his resume, the last of which he won for Piku. Big B currently appears on TV as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in crime-thriller Badla and will next be seen in epic fantasy film Brahmastra.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.