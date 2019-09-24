Amitabh Bachchan Selected For Dada Sahab Phalke Award

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has been selected for the Dadasaheb Phalke award, union minister Prakash Javadekar has tweeted.

Entertainment | Edited by | Updated: September 24, 2019 19:25 IST
New Delhi: 

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has been selected for the Dadasaheb Phalke award, union minister Prakash Javadekar has tweeted. 

"The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him," Mr Javadekar tweeted.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Badla.



