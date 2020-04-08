Masakali 2.0: Tara Sutaria And Sidharth Malhotra Give A Romantic Spin To Delhi 6 Song

Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra in a still from Masakali 2.0. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Masakali 2.0 released on Wednesday

It is a remake of AR Rahman's hit song from Delhi 6

The peppy track is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon

Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra's much-awaited music video Masakali 2.0 released on Wednesday and it has been trending since then. The track is a remake of AR Rahman's hit song from Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor's 2009 film Delhi 6. It features Sidharth and Tara as a romantic couple who, after getting drenched in rain, breaks into a hotel room to have some fun before they get caught by the original residents of the luxurious suite. The peppy track is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon and the music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The 3-minute-long music video is directed and choreographed by Adil Shaikh.

Sharing the track on social media, Sidharth Malhotra wrote: "Seal it with love and your Masakali indoors! #Masakali2 out now."

Check out Masakali 2.0 here:

The original track, Masakali, was sung by Mohit Chauhan and written by Prasoon Joshi. It was picturised on Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and a pigeon named Masakali. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film, Delhi 6 also featured Waheeda Rahman.

This is not the first time Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra have shared screen space. The duo were last seen together in the 2019 film Marjaavaan. While Sidharth played a goon, Tara played his girlfriend in the film. Marjaavaan also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh.

On the work front, Tara Sutaria, who made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, will next be seen in Milan Luthria's Tadap. Sidharth Malhotra next project is Shershaah, directed by Vishnuvardhan.