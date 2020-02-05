Viral: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Kareena-Karisma Kapoor-Karan Johar Dance At Armaan Jain's Reception

Armaan Jain's wedding reception was surely a night to remember

Viral: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Kareena-Karisma Kapoor-Karan Johar Dance At Armaan Jain's Reception

Kareena, Karisma and Karan Johar in a still from the video. (Image courtesy kareena.arabfc)

Highlights

  • Kareena and Karisma danced to Bole Chudiyan
  • SRK and Gauri Khan danced to Saadi Gali
  • The videos are going insanely viral
New Delhi:

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar put on their dancing shoes and grooved like nobody's watching. The occasion was Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception. Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan danced to the song Saadi Gali from Tanu Weds Manu and they did a fabulous job. It is hard to imagine a Bollywood wedding without the song Bole Chudiyan from Karan Johar's 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and Kareena, Karisma and KJo took care of that. Kareena, Karisma and KJo, who attended the Mumbai reception on Tuesday night, can be seen doing the iconic hook step of Bole Chudiyan and who would know it better than Karan Johar (who directed the film) and Kareena (who featured in it). The video was shared by several fan clubs on Instagram and it is spreading like wildfire on social media.

Check out the videos here:

Wait! There's more. Karan Johar and Gauri Khan danced to Kajra Re. Check it out without much ado.

For Armaan Jain's wedding reception, Shah Rukh Khan wore a classic black outfit and Gauri Khan looked gorgeous in a silver gown. Karisma Kapoor wore a traditional white suit from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. Karisma's daughter Samiera wore a matching lehenga. Kareena looked stunning as ever in a mint green lehenga. Karan Johar opted for a bright red kurta and he accessorised it with a quirky stole. See the pictures from last night here:

pooufbc8

SRK and Gauri Khan at the reception.

gq2oo26

Kareena, Samiera and Karisma at the reception.

to7aeqro

Karan Johar at the reception.

a5v5j0go

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra.

Armaan Jain married his long-time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra in Mumbai on Monday night. See the pictures from the wedding:

Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar will soon team up for the period drama Takht. Kareena was last seen in the hit film Good Newwz, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.

Comments
Kareena danceShah Rukh Gauri danceBole Chudiyan

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Follow NDTV for live coverage of Delhi Elections 2020 and Union Budget 2020

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News