Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma, Randhir Kapoor And Tamiur In A Perfect Family Portrait

Karsima Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor, who has been actively sharing pictures from her cousin Armaan's wedding festivities - from his sangeet to baaraat, posted a brand new picture on Tuesday afternoon, which can be described as a perfect family portrait. The photograph features her father Randhir Kapoor, sister Kareena, nephew Tamiur and her brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan (who finally made an appearance in a picture from the wedding album). Karisma captioned the post: "Family matters" and accompanied the post with the hashtag #weddingtime and a heart emoji.

Take a look at the post here:

Here are some more pictures from Armaan Jain's wedding, shared by Karisma Kapoor:

Meanwhile, Anissa Malhotra's sister Akanksha shared pictures from the wedding, which feature Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Armaan Jain and Nitasha Nanda. The album also features Rima Jain, Taimur, and a special dance sequence by the groom. She captioned the post: "Armaan's Baaraat." She added the hashtags #familywedding #cousins #armaankishaadi and #annisamaangayi to her post.

Armaan Jain shared a set of lovely pictures with his wife Anissa on his Instagram profile and he captioned it: "Finally Anissa maan gayi. Welcome Mrs Jain! We both are so excited to begin our life together as husband and wife and want to thank everyone for all their love and blessings. A big shout out to my incredible wedding management team." Take a look at Armaan Jain's post here:

Armaan Jain, the son of Rima Jain (Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's sister) and Manoj Jain, made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, which did not fare well at the box office.