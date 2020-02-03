How Kareena Kapoor, Karisma And Samiera Lit-Up Armaan Jain's Baaraat

Karisma Kapoor shared a picture from Armaan Jain's baaraat. (Image courtesy therealkarismakapoor)

Highlights Karisma posted photos from Armaan Jain's baaraat on Instagram

"Baaraat mode," she captioned the post

Big B, Jaya Bachchan also attended the wedding

Karisma Kapoor just gave us a glimpse of her cousin Armaan Jain's big fat Bollywood style wedding. The actress shared snippets from his wedding, or his baaraat to be more precise and if we had to sum it up, we would just describe it as fun and frolic. On Monday night, Karisma managed to scoop some time out of the wedding and shared a pictures from Armaan's baaraat, where she was joined by her sister Kareena Kapoor, and daughter Samiera. The picture also features the groom, who can be seen wearing a pair of sunglasses and his swag is just off the charts in the picture. "Baaraat mode," read the caption on her post and she accompanied the post with the hashtags #cousins and #familylove.

On Monday night, several Bollywood A-listers including Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna, Tara Sutaria, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani, attended Armaan and Anissa's wedding. Nita Ambani, along with daughter Isha also attended the ceremony.

Armaan Jain got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Anissa at a private get-together in July, last year. Armaan Jain's cousin Karisma Kapoor was the first one to congratulate the couple on Instagram - she shared a few glimpses from the engagement on her Instagram stories and she wrote: "Congratulations to my favourite cuties."

Arman Jain, the son of Reema Jain (Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's sister) and Manoj Jain, stepped into the Indian film industry with the 2014 film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, co-starring Deeksha Seth. The film was directed by Arif Ali.