Armaan Jain's Bride Anissa Malhotra Welcomed To The Family In A Post From Neetu Kapoor

From the wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra (courtesy: neetu54)

Highlights Armaan Jain married Anissa Malhotra on Monday

Neetu Kapoor welcomed Anissa by sharing a photo and a video on Instagram

She wrote, "Welcome to the family, Anissa Malhotra"

Karisma Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain married Anissa Malhotra in a big fat wedding in Maximum City on Monday. Soon after the shaadi ceremony, Neetu Kapoor, who is Armaan Jain's aunt-in-law, took to Instagram to welcome Anissa Malhotra to the family. She posted a picture of the newly-wed couple along with a video of Anissa Malhotra from her sangeet ceremony, which took place on Sunday. In the video, Anissa Malhotra can be seen dancing to a Punjabi song as everybody in the audience applauds her. Neetu Kapoor, who is married to Rishi Kapoor, captioned her post on Instagram, "Welcome to the family, Anissa Malhotra. Love and blessings."

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's "welcome" post here:

The newly wed couple Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra stepped outside the venue for a photo-shoot session.

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra outside the venue

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra with family

The wedding was a star-studded night with celebrities from the Bollywood industry joining the Kapoors, Jains and Malhotras on Monday. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were part of the celebrations including the little one Aaradhya Bachchan.

Bachchans at Armaan Jain's wedding

Other guests who attended were Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar and many more, who showed up for the wedding festivities.

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor at Armaan Jain's wedding

Celebs at Armaan Jain's wedding

Celebs at Armaan Jain's wedding

The Internet was filled with pictures from Armaan Jain's baaraat yesterday. Karisma Kapoor, who is Armaan's cousin, shared some pictures from the wedding with the netizens. We got a glimpse of how cool the celebs looked as they arrived with the baaraat in an open-roof car with Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor dancing with their cousin Armaan Jain.

Armaan Jain is the son of Rima Jain (Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's sister) and Manoj Jain. He made a debut in Bollywood with the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra got engaged last year.