Armaan Jain And Anissa Malhotra's Wedding Reception: Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Raveena Tandon, The Kapoors And Others

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra got married on Monday

Armaan Jain And Anissa Malhotra's Wedding Reception: Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Raveena Tandon, The Kapoors And Others

Shah Rukh, Gauri and Rekha at Armaan-Anissa's wedding reception.

Highlights

  • Armaan and Anissa hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday
  • The reception was attended by Bollywood's prominent personalities
  • Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were also there
New Delhi:

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra celebrated their wedding with a glitzy reception in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. The star-studded guest list was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri, Rekha, Raveena Tandon and Kiara Advani among others. The Kapoors - Anil Kapoor, his wife Sunita and actress daughter Sonam - wouldn't have missed the reception for the world. Armaan Jain's parents Reema Jain and Manoj Jain were among the first to arrive at the venue. Soha Ali Khan turned heads as she arrived at the wedding reception with actor husband Kunal Kemmu in a peach-coloured lehenga. Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak were also there. Not to miss, Randhir Kapoor looked handsome as always in a black blazer and trousers.

The newly-wedded couple Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra stepped out to pose for the paparazzi. Anissa looked gorgeous in a silver lehenga while Armaan picked a black sherwani for the occasion.

usto6vpo
ke72p3d
nkos26r8
i9p62u0o
atstpe8
8pjplis
g7lu43v8
ap67rtig
5lpr59l8
b10f0438
tm7qcsvg

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra got married on Monday and pictures from the star-studded ceremony have been trending on social media since then. Bollywood's prominent celebrities such as the Bachchans, the Kapoors, Karan Johar, Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria attended the wedding on Tuesday. Check out the pictures here:

smnvlg3
1g0d3fao
lfbqrn3o
4olpf8c
f9bim7i

Armaan Jain is Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's cousin. He has a brother - Aadar Jain. Armaan's mother Reema Jain is the sister of Rishi Kapoor (father of actor Ranbir Kapoor) and Randhir Kapoor (Kareena and Karisma's father).

On the work front, Armaan Jain made his debut in Bollywood with Arif Ali's 2014 film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, in which he co-starred with Deeksha Seth. The film failed to fare well at the box office. Armaan Jain hasn't announced his next project yet.

Comments
armaan jain wedding receptionshah rukh khanrekha

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Follow NDTV for live coverage of Delhi Elections 2020 and Union Budget 2020

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News