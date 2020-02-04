Armaan Jain And Anissa Malhotra's Wedding Reception: Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Raveena Tandon, The Kapoors And Others

Shah Rukh, Gauri and Rekha at Armaan-Anissa's wedding reception.

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra celebrated their wedding with a glitzy reception in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. The star-studded guest list was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri, Rekha, Raveena Tandon and Kiara Advani among others. The Kapoors - Anil Kapoor, his wife Sunita and actress daughter Sonam - wouldn't have missed the reception for the world. Armaan Jain's parents Reema Jain and Manoj Jain were among the first to arrive at the venue. Soha Ali Khan turned heads as she arrived at the wedding reception with actor husband Kunal Kemmu in a peach-coloured lehenga. Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak were also there. Not to miss, Randhir Kapoor looked handsome as always in a black blazer and trousers.

The newly-wedded couple Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra stepped out to pose for the paparazzi. Anissa looked gorgeous in a silver lehenga while Armaan picked a black sherwani for the occasion.

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra got married on Monday and pictures from the star-studded ceremony have been trending on social media since then. Bollywood's prominent celebrities such as the Bachchans, the Kapoors, Karan Johar, Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria attended the wedding on Tuesday. Check out the pictures here:

Armaan Jain is Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's cousin. He has a brother - Aadar Jain. Armaan's mother Reema Jain is the sister of Rishi Kapoor (father of actor Ranbir Kapoor) and Randhir Kapoor (Kareena and Karisma's father).

On the work front, Armaan Jain made his debut in Bollywood with Arif Ali's 2014 film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, in which he co-starred with Deeksha Seth. The film failed to fare well at the box office. Armaan Jain hasn't announced his next project yet.