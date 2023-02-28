Watch: Korean Woman Dances To Kareena Kapoor's Hit Song From 'Jab We Met'

The dance video has amassed over 14,000 likes and one lakh views.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor-starrer 'Jab We Met' is one of the most popular romantic films in the last two decades. Kareena Kapoor's character Geet became very popular and had a huge impact on the young generation. Some people believe that Ms Kapoor's performance as Geet is one of her best till date. Her style of dressing, expressions and dialogues stole everyone's heart. Showing her love for the movie, a Korean woman not only decided to dress up as the Geet but also danced her heart out to the hit song "Ye Ishq Haye".

An internet user who goes by the name Korean G1 took to Instagram to share the video. In the short clip, she wore one of the most iconic outfits of the film. The woman donned a red skirt with a white shirt and a black crop top over it. In the beginning, one can see the song playing on the television as the woman matches steps with Kareena Kapoor. At one point in the video, the expressions of both women look similar. The video is too cute to be missed.

Watch the video below:

"Before I polled people on instagram story which actress will I cover on bollywood night party, and many people mentioned me about Kareena Kapoor from Jab We Met. but I couldn't wear at that time so I tried to mimic this time. hope you guys like it," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Since being shared on January 11, the dance video has amassed over 14,000 likes and one lakh views.

"Awesome literally," said a user.

"Well it looks you have plans to enter Bollywood," said another user.

A third person commented, "You wore saree's blouse that's the first thing I noticed, but you still slayed it."

"Much much better than Kareena," said another user.

