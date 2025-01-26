Internet Reacts To Shahid Kapoor's <i>Jab We Met</i> Divorce Remark

Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met, with Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is a cult romantic comedy, the craze around which refuses to simmer down.

Shahid Kapoor is currently promoting his upcoming film Deva.

He remarked recently on Aditya and Geet from Jab We Met supposedly heading for a divorce, after their marriage.

In addition to a similar remark made by Imtiaz earlier, Shahid reacted to the same.

Shahid had told The Indian Express, "That's a fun idea that Geet and Aditya are now breaking up because they are frustrated with each other. Aditya is like, 'She is her favourite, who can ever put up with her?'"

However, this didn't sit well with netizens, as they opposed to Shahid agreeing with the divorce remark.

One user commented, "She loved Anshuman more than herself btw," referring to Geet's (Kareena Kapoor Khan) only goal in life to marry her boyfriend Anshuman (Tarun Arora), who broke her heart.

Another person commented, "What a shot fired at Bebo (laughing with tears emoji) Shahid is the Vibe!", clearly referring to the real-life breakup of Shahid and Kareena that coincided with the film's release.

Someone else mentioned, "Geet, in real life, understood that Aditya was not that rich as he was in the movie, she would not be able to compromise her desires as she loves herself more. Saif was perfect for her look-wise, family-wise and money-wise, so she is intelligent else her life would be pissed off with Aditya."

A fourth person commented, "Wow! It's so sad that he actually said that. Kareena dodged a bullet and got her nawab. Jokes on Shahid."

Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews. He will be seen alongside Pooja Hegde. The film releases in theatres, on January 31, 2025.