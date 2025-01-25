Shahid Kapoor On Why Aditya And Geet From <i>Jab We Met</i> Would Be Divorced Today: "She Is Her Own..."

Imtiaz Ali's 2007 rom-com Jab We Met, is a timeless favourite in this genre.

Every time Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are promoting a new project, they are asked multiple times about Jab We Met, and how their characters would have ended up today.

Shahid Kapoor who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Deva, was asked to comment on Imtiaz Ali's statement — that Geet and Aditya would be at a divorce lawyer's office today.

Shahid Kapoor seemed to agree with the director wholeheartedly.

Shahid told the Indian Express, "That's a fun idea that Geet and Aditya are now breaking up because they are frustrated with each other. Aditya is like, 'She is her favourite, who can ever put up with her?'"

Shahid further added that he doesn't want to disappoint the fans of the film.

However, he is just going by what the director feels most likely would have happened.

The actor added, "If our filmmaker thinks these two will divorce each other, then who am I to come in between? I am just an actor."

Jab We Met was re-released in theatres, on February 14, 2024.

The craze and love for the film was the same as it had been back when it was released in 2007.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor had worked in the 2016 film Udta Punjab, directed by Abhishek Chaubey. But they did not have any scenes together.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in The Buckingham Murders, and Singham Again in 2024.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, in 2024. He is gearing up for the release of Deva, on January 31, 2025. He will be seen alongside Pooja Hegde.



