Railways Shares Video Of How Train Cleaning Has Changed Over The Years

All of us have travelled in Indian railways at some point or the other. Some of us have also been disgusted by the dirty exterior of the train due to pollution and weather. Owing to the same, the Railways Ministry today shared a then and now video of cleaning system for trains on Twitter.

In the video posted on the microblogging site, the top section depicts how trains were cleaned a few years ago. The man is seen manually cleaning the train with a cloth and water. The lower part of the clip shows the automatic railway coach washing plant, which is being used now. The train is seen making its way through a group of tall scrubbers that wash off dirt on the exterior of the train.

"From hand press to systematic switch," reads the caption of the video.

From hand press to systematic switch. pic.twitter.com/J9jaTnmUrJ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 26, 2023

Since being shared on Twitter, the short 17-second clip has amassed over 3.7 lakh views and seven thousand likes.

"This is New India & emerging one. Definitely lot of things to be done still yet but soon we will achieve it & we can all together make our country prosper," said a user.

"Automation is good if it is applied at right place," commented another user.

A third person commented, "Great!! I wonder why it took so many years to implement this."

"Looks impressive. Wish the restrooms were cleaned thoroughly as well esp during mid of the travels," stated a user.

Last month, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that he had given the authorities orders to modify the cleaning procedure in Vande Bharat trains after photographs showed used food packets and other garbage scattered in the train.

Mr Vaishnaw emphasised the need to adopt the cleaning process as practised in flights. In this process, a staffer will move a garbage collection bag across the coach asking the passengers to put the litter in the bag. In a tweet, he also asked for assistance from the public in keeping the trains clean.

