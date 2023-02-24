'Satrangi Re!': Railway Minister Asks Twitter To Guess Colourful Station's Name

Western Railways shared the same picture on Facebook and spoke about the artwork.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's latest update on Twitter needs all your attention. The minister has shared a picture of a beautifully painted station and he wants us to guess the name of the station.

Sharing the image of the station, Mr Vaishnaw wrote, “Satrangi Re! Guess this station?”

The tweet has collected more than one million views on the social media platform. Well, people didn't take much time and quickly dropped their answers in the reply box. The answer is it's the Mumbai Central station.

The one and only… Mumbai Central! — Ashish Liladhar Agarwal (@AshishAgarwal) February 24, 2023

A few days ago, Western Railways shared the same picture on its Facebook page and spoke about the artwork. It wrote, “Sometimes all you need is a little splash of colour!

Colours give life to anything we see. The Mumbai Central Facade painted with colourful vibrant pigments detailing it's symmetry, reflects pleasant emotions, thus enhancing the spirit of Mumbai.”

Ashwini Vaishnaw loves to share pictures and messages with his social media followers. A few days ago, he shared a video of a baby comfortably sitting on a blanket and looking outside the window. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Baby On Board! Plane seat or train seat? Guess.”

Baby On Board!

Plane seat or train seat?

Guess ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/x5snDfHADb — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 3, 2023

Ashwini Vaishnaw also shared a series of breathtaking pictures of the Chenab Bridge and wrote, “Track laying work started on the world's highest rail arch bridge.”

Track laying work started on the world's highest rail arch bridge.

#ChenabBridgepic.twitter.com/RuTrj1J1Oc — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 21, 2023

The bridge is a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project. The 1,315-metre-long Chenab Bridge is an engineering marvel, and posed several challenges for the team that constructed it. The engineers had to overcome the harsh terrain and weather conditions in its completion. The sophisticated 'Tekla' software has been used for structural detailing of the bridge, stated the Railway Ministry.