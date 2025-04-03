Kareena Kapoor Khan On Her Plans To Keep Working Till 75: "Age Is Just A Number"

It's been more than 25 years of Kareena Kapoor Khan and the diva continues to rule hearts and the box office.

Last year she delivered commercial hits like Crew with Kriti Sanon and Tabu, and then Rohit Shetty's Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn and Arjun Kapoor, and cameo roles by Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar.

Last evening, Kareena was present at the launch of her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's book The Commonsense Diet, where she spoke about how she wants to balance work and family life for as long as she can.

The 44-year-old actress said, "Age is just a number. I want to always be fit to take on whatever old age brings. I want to be able to do what I have to do, whether I have to go to set also at the age of 70, or 75. I want to keep working all my life. I want to be able to bend to pick up my grandchildren. So for that, I need to eat right with her guidance."

Speaking about the importance of yoga, eating right, and exercising in her life, the actress stated, "That's what for me, ageing and life is. I love it, I'm embracing it, but I'm taking all these particular things like eating ghee, eating khichdi, doing a little bit of weight training for muscle strength, walking a little, my Surya Namaskars, doing my little work on my own rather than skin treatments and Botox."

Kareena has always been loved the most for her character Geet in Jab We Met, which fans believe is very true to her off-camera personality.

Citing the dialogue of "Main Apni Favourite Hoon", the actress said that every woman should live by that mantra and nothing works magic life self-belief. Irrespective of how one feels, reassuring yourself every day is the only way to be.