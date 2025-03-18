Aadar Jain Reacts To His 'Timepass' Comment On Ex Tara Sutaria: "Obviously There's No Truth To It"

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani got married on February 21, 2025. The week-long wedding festivities were all over social media as the Kapoor Khandaan graced the occasion in style.

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria had dated from 2019-2023, before finally calling it quits. Aadar and Alekha were together for a while before they got married.

However, it was during one of the wedding festivities, when Aadar delivered a speech for Alekha, stating, "I was doing timepass for 20 years."

The video went viral on social media as he was targeted for being insensitive to his ex Tara Sutaria and cheating on her with Alekha.

Aadar has now addressed the same and told ETimes that he was misquoted.

Aadar said, "You should play the video. I've said 20 years."

He further added, "In this scenario from day one, there have been so many things written. Out of respect, everyone has been silent about it. People then take the liberty to say what they want. It's unfair for her (pointing towards Alekha) and her family, me, and my family, and her (directing at Tara), and her family. There's no truth to any of it. The fact is she (Alekha) is one of my oldest friends in life. I'm her oldest friend. Whatever's been written, there is no truth behind any of it. In the families we come from, we've been taught to respect everyone from all walks of life despite whatever society they come from; class and status don't matter to us. We respect everyone, we love everyone, and we take care of everyone."

He concluded by saying, "They misconstrued what I said and took 10 seconds of it. And then people form their own opinions about it. People have made it out to be something else and directed it towards someone else. My parents always taught me to respect my past, my present, and now my future. So that is how we have been brought up, and we never meant to direct it towards anyone. I would not think of anyone else when I'm getting married. It's unfortunate what happened. But there's no truth behind any of it."

Aadar also mentioned that sometimes, some things do not work out between two people, and that's okay. He reiterated that everyone has a past, and if a relationship breaks, it does not mean that one will turn around and start saying things about other people.