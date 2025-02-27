Tara Sutaria's Mother Shares Cryptic Post After Aadar Jain's "Timepass" Remark: "If Your Boyfriend/Husband Ever Says..."

Days after Aadar Jain got married to Alekha Advani, his ex-girlfriend Tara Sutaria's mother Tina Sutaria, seemingly, took a jibe at him over his "timepass" remark. Aadar Jain, who was in a relationship with Tara Sutaria for four years, called his previous relationships "timepass" during a speech at his wedding.

Tara Sutaria's mother shared a cryptic note on her Instagram stories and wrote what an ideal husband/boyfriend won't do ever.

Tara Sutaria's mother wrote, "If your boyfriend/husband ever says anything rude or disrespectful to you, tell him to write it down on a piece of paper, get in his car, drive, and deliver it to his mother, or simply hand it to his daughter. If he can't say it to his mother or doesn't want another man to one day say it to his daughter, he shouldn't be saying it to you."

Aadar Jain got married to his "childhood sweetheart" Alekha Advani in the presence of friends and family members.

During his wedding festivities, Aadar Jain said, "I have always loved her since then, and I have always wanted to be with her but never got a chance to be with her. So she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through time-pass. But at the end of the day it was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream."

"I love you, and it was worth the wait. It's a secret, I have always loved her. I have done time-pass for 20 years of my life. But now I'm with you, baby," he added in the viral video.

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan and other Kapoor family members were present at the wedding. Aadar Jain faced backlash over his comment. Kareena, Karisma and other members were also criticised by the Internet for their apparent "silence" over the comment.