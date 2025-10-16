Karisma Kapoor's Children Celebrate Father Sunjay Kapur's Birth Anniversary Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Estate Battle

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur died on June 12 in the UK after suffering a heart attack during a polo match. On October 15, Sunjay would have turned 54. On his birth anniversary, Karisma Kapoor shared a picture of a birthday cake on her Instagram Story. The cake has "Happy Birthday Dad" written on it. Karisma didn't write any caption with the picture.

Kareena Kapoor re-shared the picture on her Instagram Story and wrote a message. She wrote, "My Samu and Kiu dad is protecting you always and forever." Kareena added a heart emoji to the text.

Karisma Kapoor is business tycoon Sunjay Kapur's second wife. They are parents to a daughter, Samaira (21), and son, Kiaan (15). Karisma and Sunjay had a grand wedding back in 2003. In 2014, they filed for divorce by mutual consent. Two years later, their separation got legal approval.

Sunjay Kapur's widow, Priya Sachdev, also shared a birthday post in memory of him. The montage features Sunjay Kapur's moments of joy spent with Priya Sachdev, Samaira, Kiaan, Azarius (Priya and Sunjay's son), and Priya's daughter (with Vikram Chatwal), Safira.

An excerpt from her long post read, "They say a great man's actions guide the world, but for me, your greatest act was how you loved, selflessly and completely. Some souls don't depart; they expand. You are everywhere, yet still right here. My Sunjay, I know you are watching over me. Happy Birthday, J."

The Estate Battle

Sunjay Kapur's children, Samaira and Kiaan, have filed a case alleging that their stepmother had "forged" their father's will to "disown" them from shares.

Appearing on their behalf, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani told the court that the will was "forged to disinherit" Sunjay's children from his previous marriage. He further alleged that even Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, had been "sidelined" in the document, arguing that "only Priya Kapur profits from this forged will."

Jethmalani also pointed to what he described as unusual discrepancies in the will's language, including the use of feminine pronouns in reference to Sunjay.

On Wednesday, Priya Kapur's camp began its arguments. Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar immediately dismissed claims that a misspelt name meant the will had been forged. He reasoned that a forged will would not contain 'so many mistakes' and that no one had actually disputed the signature.

The legal battle has intensified in the last few months after Sunjay Kapur's untimely death in the UK.

Also Read | Priya Sachdev's Birthday Post For Sunjay Kapur Goes Viral Over Photos Of Karisma Kapoor's Kids