Priya Sachdev's Birthday Post For Sunjay Kapur Goes Viral Over Photos Of Karisma Kapoor's Kids

Amid a high-profile legal feud over the authenticity of the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's will, his widow Priya Sachdev has taken an unexpectedly diplomatic step that has set social media abuzz. The billionaire businessman, who died earlier this year in June, would have turned 54 on Tuesday. To mark his first birth anniversary, Priya shared an elaborate video montage on her Instagram handle, celebrating his life, legacy, and the love he left behind.

The tribute, while deeply emotional, also carried a striking detail that many couldn't overlook. It included images of Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor, Sunjay's children from his previous marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor. The inclusion comes at a time when the siblings are contesting their father's will in court, alleging forgery.

A Tribute To Sunjay Kapur

The montage featured photographs and clips that chronicled Sunjay's journey. Accompanied by a voiceover of Sunjay himself, the video struck a reflective tone. "I'm here to protect my family. I'm here to make sure I pass on the right values to my children and to my family, and to continue to uphold a certain vision for growth, for honesty, trust, and love and respect," he says in the recording.

Priya captioned the post with verses from the Bhagavad Gita, followed by a personal message that read, "You lived these words without ever needing to speak them. You led with kindness, not command. You built with courage, not pride. You gave without expecting, because giving was your nature... Even now, your presence feels like quiet strength beside me."

The message continued with an intimate note, "They say a great man's actions guide the world, but for me, your greatest act was how you loved, selflessly and completely. Some souls don't depart; they expand. You are everywhere, yet still right here. My Sunjay, I know you are watching over me. Happy Birthday, J."

The Estate Battle

Even as the post drew attention for its emotional depth, its timing has raised eyebrows. Sunjay Kapur's children, Samaira and Kiaan, have filed a case contesting the validity of their father's will, reportedly worth over Rs 30,000 crore.

Appearing on their behalf, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani told the court that the will was "forged to disinherit" Sunjay's children from his previous marriage. He further alleged that even Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, had been "sidelined" in the document, arguing that "only Priya Kapur profits from this forged will."

Jethmalani also pointed to what he described as unusual discrepancies in the will's language, including the use of feminine pronouns in reference to Sunjay.

Sunjay Kapur, who was earlier married to Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016, divorced her on the grounds of alleged physical and mental abuse. He later married Priya Sachdev in 2017, and the couple share a six-year-old son, Azarias.

While Priya's tribute has been interpreted by some as a gesture of goodwill, others view it as a carefully crafted message amid a mounting legal and emotional storm.

